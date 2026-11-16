Updated: 16 November 2026

A chronological archive of the PSURs4Doctors initiative about Vaxzevria’s periodic safety update reports, (PSURs) regulatory assessments by the EMA, i.e. the Pharmacovigiliance Committee (PRAC), and raw data comprised in the appendices of the PSURs. Further releases are added as they become available.

PSUR/PBRER: AstraZeneca’s report. PRAC assessment: EMA’s regulatory evaluation. Not linked: no download provided in this archive. Not produced: status stated in the document.

PSUR 1 | 29 December 2020–28 June 2021

AstraZeneca report + Appendices 1–2 — pages 1–632

Appendix 1: AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet.

Appendix 2: Serious adverse events from clinical trials; serious and non-serious post-marketing adverse reaction tables.

EMA/PRAC assessment

Appendices 3, 4 and 6–9 — pages 633–920

Appendix 3: Validated safety signals.

Appendix 4: Post-authorisation safety studies.

Appendix 6: Exposure data.

Appendix 7: Adverse events of special interest and search terms.

Appendix 8: Observed versus expected analyses.

Appendix 9: Supporting information for those analyses.

Appendix 10 — Guillain-Barré syndrome cases, partial release — pages 921–1204

Cases meeting Brighton Collaboration Level 1–3 criteria. Contains appendix pages 1–284 of 502, with redactions. GBS data cutoff: 31 July 2021.

Not linked:

Appendix 10: Remaining appendix pages 285–502.

Appendix 11: Neurology Expert Panel Report.

Regional Appendix R1: Proposed product information.

Regional Appendix R3: Ongoing EU safety concerns.

Regional Appendix R9: Lack of efficacy reports with COVID.

Not produced:

Appendix 5: Source list — deemed unnecessary.

Regional Appendix R2: Additional pharmacovigilance and risk minimisation — no proposals.

Regional Appendix R4: Post-authorisation study results — no information.

Regional Appendix R5: Risk minimisation effectiveness — not applicable.

PSUR 2 | 29 June–28 December 2021

EMA/PRAC assessment — 186 pages

This file contains only the PRAC assessment. The separate AstraZeneca PSUR and appendices are not released yet.

PSUR 3 | 29 December 2021–28 June 2022

AstraZeneca report + EMA/PRAC assessment

Appendices 1–4 and 6–8

Appendix 1: AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet.

Appendix 2: Clinical-trial serious adverse events and post-marketing adverse reaction tables.

Appendix 3: Validated safety signals.

Appendix 4: Post-authorisation safety studies.

Appendix 6: Post-marketing exposure.

Appendix 7: MedDRA search terms for adverse events of special interest and safety concerns.

Appendix 8: Observed versus expected analyses.

Appendix 9 — Supporting information for observed versus expected analyses

Appendices 14–20, R1 and R3 — 302 pages

Appendix 14: EMA LEG incidence rates for observed/expected analyses.

Appendix 15: EMA LEG methodology: age, sex, previous cases and venous thromboembolism definitions.

Appendix 16: Cutaneous vasculitis evaluation.

Appendix 17: AstraZeneca thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia study requested by Health Canada.

Appendix 18: Thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia tables evaluating new information.

Appendix 19: Medically confirmed subacute thyroiditis reports.

Appendix 20: Guillain-Barré signal evaluation and support for Core Data Sheet changes.

Regional Appendix R1: Proposed product information.

Regional Appendix R3: Ongoing EU safety concerns.

The filename of this package mentions “4”; its documents cover the PSUR 3 reporting period.

Not linked:

Appendix 11: Vaccination-error reports with fatal outcomes.

Appendix 12: Myocarditis case reports.

Appendix 13: Rhabdomyolysis cases.

Other regional appendices — not linked; listed as not required for EU submission:

R6: Individual case safety reports.

R7: US prescribing information.

R8: Combination-product five-day and malfunction reports.

Not produced:

Appendix 5: Source list — deemed unnecessary.

Appendix 10: Lot analysis — not applicable/no information.

Regional Appendix R2: Additional pharmacovigilance and risk minimisation — no proposals.

Regional Appendix R4: Post-authorisation study results — no information.

Regional Appendix R5: Risk minimisation effectiveness — not applicable.

PSUR 4 | 29 June–28 December 2022

AstraZeneca report + EMA/PRAC assessment

Appendices 1–2

Appendix 1: AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet.

Appendix 2: Clinical-trial serious adverse events and post-marketing adverse reaction tables.

Appendices 3, 4 and 6–9

Appendix 3: Validated safety signals.

Appendix 4: Post-authorisation safety studies.

Appendix 6: Post-marketing exposure.

Appendix 7: MedDRA search terms for adverse events of special interest and safety concerns.

Appendix 8: Observed versus expected analyses.

Appendix 9: Supporting information for those analyses.

Appendices 11–14, R1 and R3

Appendix 11: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis cases meeting Brighton Collaboration Level 1–3 criteria, through 28 December 2022.

Appendix 12: Search criteria for immunocompromised persons.

Appendix 13: Cumulative review of new daily persistent headache.

Appendix 14: Myositis cases through 28 December 2022.

Regional Appendix R1: Proposed product information.

Regional Appendix R3: Ongoing EU safety concerns.

Other regional appendices — not linked; listed as not required for EU submission:

R6: Individual case safety reports.

R7: US prescribing information.

R8: Combination-product five-day and malfunction reports.

Not produced:

Appendix 5: Source list — deemed unnecessary.

Appendix 10: Lot analysis — not applicable/no information.

Regional Appendix R2: Additional pharmacovigilance and risk minimisation — no proposals.

Regional Appendix R4: Post-authorisation study results — no information.

Regional Appendix R5: Risk minimisation effectiveness — not applicable.

PSUR 5 | 29 December 2022–28 December 2023

AstraZeneca report + EMA/PRAC assessment

No separate appendix downloads are currently linked here.

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