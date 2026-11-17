Updated: 17 November 2026

Five further files have been added to this archive of safety documentation for Jcovden, previously COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen. They contain 2,601 PDF pages from the appendices to the second and third Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs):

The additions include case listings for special patient populations, cardiac and neurological events, supporting analyses of fatal reports, comparisons of observed and expected events, and a batch-related analysis of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). The final file also contains the EU regional appendices.

This independent archive brings together the PSURs, i.e. company safety reports, their disclosed appendices and the corresponding regulatory assessments by the PRAC. Its purpose is to make the evidence accessible for independent assessment.

A personal note

Jcovden’s withdrawal leaves a fundamental question of regulatory responsibility unresolved. Its EU authorisation was withdrawn on 26 July 2024, at Janssen’s request for commercial reasons. A withdrawal for commercial reasons is not an adequate answer to people who suffered serious vaccine injuries or to families who lost someone.

The US National Academies’ 2024 review concluded that the evidence favours acceptance of a causal relationship between the Janssen vaccine and both thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) and Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS). EMA’s own published risk management plan already classifies both conditions as important identified risks.

EMA has a continuing responsibility to communicate these findings explicitly and to address their implications for European vaccine-injury victims. Evidence recognised in the United States must also inform the assessment of injuries suffered by people in Europe. Affected patients, their physicians and the national authorities responsible for recognition and compensation need clear information and access to the underlying evidence. European victims deserve a fair assessment of their injuries, appropriate care and access to compensation where the applicable conditions are met.

Commercial withdrawal cannot substitute for recognition of vaccine injuries, transparent investigation and accountability.

How to assess the released documents

Three types of document should be read together:

Some EMA downloads combine the PRAC assessment and the company report in one PDF. Appendix files are linked separately below.

Reporting-period headings follow the PSUR company reports and EMA catalogue entries. Some regulatory cover sheets use different starting dates; procedure identifiers help match the corresponding documents.

Page numbers refer to the original document pagination, not necessarily the page counter in your PDF viewer. Files can begin or end midway through an appendix. The files labelled through pages 2641 and 4401 end with an unnumbered signature page, following numbered pages 2640 and 4400 respectively. The documents contain redactions; this archive should therefore not be described as a complete, unredacted collection of raw data.





All Jcovden releases:

1. PSUR: 25 February 2021–24 August 2021

Main documents

Date clarification: The company report covers 25 February 2021–24 August 2021. The PRAC cover sheet gives 24 February as the starting date. The heading above follows the company report.

Appendix files

Pages 337–833

Download PDF

Contents list; Appendices 1–6.2; beginning of Appendix 7.1. Includes company reference information, adverse-event summary tables, safety signals, study listings, search criteria, observed-versus-expected analyses and material on multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Pages 834–1327

Download PDF

Continuation of Appendix 7.1; Appendices 7.2–7.4; part of Appendix 7.5. Topics include menstrual disorders, blindness, myocarditis and pericarditis, and autoimmune disorders.

Pages 1328–1827

Download PDF

Continuation of Appendix 7.5 and Appendices 7.6–7.11: Guillain–Barré syndrome, immune thrombocytopenia, capillary leak syndrome, anxiety-related reactions, diarrhoea and lymphadenopathy.

Pages 1828–2311

Download PDF

Appendices 7.12–7.14 and the beginning of Appendix 7.15: sensorineural hearing loss and tinnitus; cutaneous sensory changes; vomiting; vasculitis.

Pages 2312–2641

Download PDF

Continuation of Appendix 7.15; Appendix 7.16 on transverse myelitis and encephalitis, including ADEM; Appendix 8 on HealthVerity claims analyses; EU regional material and the final signature page.

Filename correction: The last two appendix PDFs are stored under interchanged filenames. The file named “p2312-2641” contains pages 1828–2311. The file named “p1828-2311” contains numbered pages 2312–2640 and the final signature page, corresponding to the file range labelled 2312–2641. The download labels above follow the actual contents. Appendix 7.15 begins on page 2282 and spans both files.

Together, the five appendix files cover numbered pages 337–2640 and the final signature page. The main report contains pages 1–336.

2. PSUR: 25 August 2021–24 February 2022

Main documents

Date clarification: The company report covers 25 August 2021–24 February 2022. The two new appendix filenames and the PRAC cover sheet give 24 August as the starting date. The archive heading follows the company report and the appendix page headers; the original filenames are retained in the links.

NEW · November 2026 — Pages 1757–2277

Download PDF · 521 pages

Covers Appendices 7.11–7.27.1:

7.11 — Use in immunocompromised patients

Pages 1757–1947.

7.12 — Use in patients with autoimmune or inflammatory disorders

Pages 1948–2077.

7.13 — Use in frail patients with comorbidities

Pages 2078–2080.

7.14.1–7.18.2 — Cardiac events

Arrhythmia; myocarditis and pericarditis; cardiomyopathy; coronary artery disease and myocardial infarction; heart failure. Pages 2081–2161.

7.19–7.21 — Autoimmune and inflammatory conditions

Autoimmune thyroiditis; type 1 diabetes; acute aseptic arthritis. Pages 2162–2167.

7.22.1–7.25 — Neurological events

Bell’s palsy and facial paralysis; convulsions; encephalitis; narcolepsy. Pages 2168–2226.

7.26 — Sensorineural hearing loss

Pages 2227–2257.

7.27.1 — Cerebrovascular events: supporting data

Pages 2258–2277.

NEW · November 2026 — Pages 2278–2778

Download PDF · 501 pages

Covers Appendices 7.27.2–10 and the beginning of Appendix 11:

7.27.2 — Cerebrovascular event listings

Pages 2278–2294.

7.28 — Thromboembolic and thrombotic events without thrombocytopenia

Pages 2295–2375.

7.29–7.30 — Acute hepatic failure and acute kidney failure

Pages 2376–2395.

7.31 — Death: case listings

Pages 2396–2406.

8 — Serious cutaneous adverse reactions (SCAR)

Pages 2407–2468.

9 — Multisystem inflammatory syndrome

Pages 2469–2501.

10 — Flares of autoimmune disorders

Pages 2502–2745.

11 — Neuralgic amyotrophy, partial appendix

Pages 2746–2778.

Coverage note: The file ends within Appendix 11, during an attached cumulative review. It does not contain the complete appendix.

3. PSUR: 25 February 2022–24 August 2022

Main document

Company PSUR and PRAC assessment report — combined EMA download

PRAC procedure: PSUSA/00010916/202208.

Earlier appendix file — Pages 322–835

Download PDF

Contents list and Appendices 1–5. Includes company reference information, adverse-event summary tables, safety signals, study listings and search criteria.

NEW · November 2026 — Pages 2823–3322

Download PDF · 500 pages

Contains parts of two case-listing appendices:

6.11 — Use in immunocompromised patients, continuation

Pages 2823–3049.

6.12 — Use in patients with autoimmune or inflammatory disorders, beginning

Pages 3050–3322.

Coverage note: Appendix 6.11 starts before this file. Appendix 6.12 continues in the next download.

NEW · November 2026 — Pages 3323–3822

Download PDF · 500 pages

Runs from the continuation of Appendix 6.12 to part of Appendix 8.9:

6.12 — Autoimmune or inflammatory disorders, continuation

Pages 3323–3418.

6.13 — Frail patients with comorbidities

Pages 3419–3434.

6.14 — Long-term safety

Pages 3435–3501.

7.1–7.2 — Observed-versus-expected analyses

Methods and supporting data. Pages 3502–3532.

8.1–8.3.2 — Cardiac events

Myocarditis and pericarditis; cardiomyopathy; coronary artery disease and myocardial infarction. Pages 3533–3635.

8.4 — Acute aseptic arthritis

Pages 3636–3693.

8.5–8.8 — Neurological events

Convulsions; encephalitis; multiple sclerosis, including optic neuritis; narcolepsy. Pages 3694–3807.

8.9 — Sensorineural hearing loss, beginning

Pages 3808–3822.

Coverage note: Appendix 8.9 concludes on page 3823, the first page of the following file.

NEW · November 2026 — Pages 3823–4401

Download PDF · 579 pages

Covers the end of Appendix 8.9, Appendices 8.10–9.9, the EU regional material and a final signature page:

8.9 — Sensorineural hearing loss, final page

Page 3823.

8.10 — Transverse myelitis

Pages 3824–3826.

8.11.1–8.11.2 — Cerebrovascular events

Pages 3827–3879.

8.12–8.13 — Acute hepatic failure and acute kidney failure

Pages 3880–3909.

9.1–9.3 — Glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome; neuralgic amyotrophy; vasculitis

Pages 3910–4045.

9.4.1–9.4.2 — TTS batch analysis

Supporting data and case listings. Pages 4046–4092.

9.5 — Coronary artery disease, including myocardial infarction

Pages 4093–4208.

9.6 — C-VIPER supporting material

Pages 4209–4296.

9.7 — Real-world data analyses

Pages 4297–4342.

9.8 — Quantitative benefit–risk assessment

Pages 4343–4348.

9.9 — Death: supporting data

Pages 4349–4387.

EU contents list and Appendices R1–R7 — Regional material

Regional information, safety concerns, medication-error tables and statements on post-authorisation studies and risk minimisation. Pages 4388–4400.

The file ends with an unnumbered signature page following page 4400.

The EU regional material is included in this download. Some regional entries state that material is unavailable or not applicable; listing R1–R7 does not mean that each contains a substantive study or analysis.

4. PSUR: 25 August 2022–24 February 2023

Company PSUR and PRAC assessment report — combined EMA download

5. PSUR: 25 February 2023–24 February 2024

Company PSUR and PRAC assessment report — combined EMA download

Final ad hoc PSUR: 25 February 2024–30 September 2024

Company PSUR and PRAC assessment report — combined EMA download

This additional report covers the period through the expiry of the last doses for use outside the EU.

Published by EMA: 1 September 2025

Reference: EMA/111356/2025

Reading and analysing the disclosures

Case listings record reported events and the information available to the company. One case may contain several events or products and may appear in several appendices. Cumulative data may also overlap between reporting periods.

The coding matters. In the “Rpt Causal” column of the disclosed CIOMS II listings, “N” can also represent causality information that was not provided or not reported. It should not automatically be interpreted as an explicit assessment that an event was unrelated, but there is a responsibility to assess by both the company as well as the EMA.

For a reproducible analysis, identify the reporting period, appendix, original page and relevant search criteria. Distinguish the company’s conclusions from those of the PRAC, and explain how duplicate cases, missing information and redactions affect the analysis.

The directory above identifies the files linked in this edition. It does not establish that every appendix has been disclosed or that every underlying record is available.

A call for independent scrutiny

Disclosure makes independent review possible. Scientists, physicians and researchers are invited to examine the case selection, methods, safety-signal evaluations and benefit–risk assessments, and to publish analyses that others can check against the source documents.

Please use the comments to share findings, identify gaps and connect with collaborators. Include precise document and page references wherever possible.

Further reading: evidence reviews and regulatory decisions

National Academies, 2024 — report highlights. A concise expert overview. For Janssen, it concludes that the evidence favours acceptance of a causal relationship with TTS and Guillain–Barré syndrome. The full summary explains the evidential categories and limitations; many other outcomes remained unresolved.

FDA decision memorandum, 5 May 2022. The primary explanation for restricting Janssen’s authorised use. The review identified 60 confirmed TTS cases, including nine deaths, reported through 18 March 2022. FDA concluded that risks outweighed benefits for people outside the narrowed authorisation, while retaining a positive benefit–risk conclusion for the specified remaining groups.

See et al., Annals of Internal Medicine, 2022. A clinical case series covering US reports through August 2021: 54 confirmed TTS cases after Janssen vaccination, all hospitalised; 36 required intensive care and eight died. These are reported and reviewed cases, with underreporting and incomplete follow-up among the stated limitations.

Hanson et al., JAMA Network Open, 2022. A Vaccine Safety Datalink study with medical-record review of Guillain–Barré cases. The adjusted comparison with mRNA vaccination estimated 15.5 excess GBS cases per million Janssen recipients during days 1–21; this was an observational estimate with a small Janssen case count.

CDC/ACIP assessment, published January 2022. Explains the December 2021 preference for mRNA vaccines over Janssen, including TTS and GBS severity, effectiveness and benefit–risk comparisons. Its conclusions should be read in the epidemiological context of that assessment.

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