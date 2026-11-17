Updated: 17 November 2026

A brief personal note: I am currently reviewing and organising a large volume of regulatory documents, and one file was overlooked in yesterday’s update. My apologies for this further addition: the missing PSUR 1 pages 1205–1708 are now included below. They complete the Guillain-Barré case appendix and add the Neurology Expert Panel Report and further regional appendices.

For readers looking for critical analysis, Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson’s Vaxzevria Files on Trust the Evidence provide a useful starting point. Their discussion of who should analyse the safety data and protect patients is particularly relevant here.

One finding deserves closer examination. The PRAC assessment of PSUR 1, page 48 reports significantly more cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia than expected among 18–49-year-olds in its observed-versus-expected analyses. On page 114, it acknowledges younger people’s lower risk of severe COVID-19, yet concludes that the overall benefit–risk balance remains unchanged.

Vaxzevria’s EU marketing authorisation was ultimately withdrawn with effect from 7 May 2024 at AstraZeneca’s request for commercial reasons, rather than through an EU-wide safety suspension. But these data demand a much stronger responsible medicines oversight and an immediate stop of the market authorisation.

Who was responsible for assessing these findings and protecting patients? The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) had a central role in assessing safety risks and recommending protective measures. Accountability also concerns AstraZeneca’s reporting, CHMP’s scientific opinions, the European Commission’s authorisation decisions and national vaccination policies.

These documents provide a basis for examining responsibility. What justified the unchanged benefit–risk assessment, particularly for younger adults, and why did the PRAC not implement protective measures?

About this archive

PSUR/PBRER: AstraZeneca’s periodic safety and benefit–risk report.

PRAC assessment: EMA’s regulatory evaluation.

Not linked: no download provided in this archive.

Not produced: explicitly stated in the report.

PSUR 1 | 29 December 2020–28 June 2021

AstraZeneca report + Appendices 1–2 — pages 1–632

Appendix 1: AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet.

Appendix 2: Clinical-trial serious adverse events and post-marketing adverse reaction tables.

EMA/PRAC assessment

Appendices 3, 4 and 6–9 — pages 633–920

Appendix 3: Validated safety signals.

Appendix 4: Post-authorisation safety studies.

Appendix 6: Exposure data.

Appendix 7: Adverse events of special interest and search terms.

Appendix 8: Observed versus expected analyses.

Appendix 9: Supporting information for those analyses.

Appendix 10, first part — pages 921–1204

Appendix 10: Guillain-Barré syndrome cases meeting Brighton Collaboration Level 1–3 criteria; appendix pages 1–284 of 502.

Appendix 10, remaining part; Appendix 11; R1, R3 and R9 — pages 1205–1708

Appendix 10: Remaining appendix pages 285–502 .

Appendix 11: Neurology Expert Panel Report.

Regional Appendix R1: Proposed product information.

Regional Appendix R3: Ongoing EU safety concerns.

Regional Appendix R9: Reports involving lack of efficacy, received through 28 June 2021.

Appendix 10: All 502 pages are available across the two files, with redactions. Its GBS data cutoff is 31 July 2021, later than the main reporting period.

Not produced:

Appendix 5: Source list — deemed unnecessary.

Regional Appendix R2: Additional pharmacovigilance and risk minimisation — no proposals.

Regional Appendix R4: Post-authorisation study results — no information.

Regional Appendix R5: Risk minimisation effectiveness — not applicable.

PSUR 2 | 29 June–28 December 2021

EMA/PRAC assessment — 186 pages

This file contains only the PRAC assessment. The separate AstraZeneca report and appendices are not linked here.

PSUR 3 | 29 December 2021–28 June 2022

AstraZeneca report + EMA/PRAC assessment

Appendices 1–4 and 6–8

Appendix 1: AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet.

Appendix 2: Clinical-trial serious adverse events and post-marketing adverse reaction tables.

Appendix 3: Validated safety signals.

Appendix 4: Post-authorisation safety studies.

Appendix 6: Post-marketing exposure.

Appendix 7: MedDRA search terms for adverse events of special interest and safety concerns.

Appendix 8: Observed versus expected analyses.

Appendix 9 — Supporting information for observed versus expected analyses

Appendices 14–20, R1 and R3 — 302 pages

Appendix 14: EMA LEG incidence rates for observed versus expected analyses.

Appendix 15: EMA LEG methodology: age, sex, previous cases and venous thromboembolism definitions.

Appendix 16: Cutaneous vasculitis evaluation.

Appendix 17: AstraZeneca thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia study requested by Health Canada.

Appendix 18: Thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia tables evaluating new information.

Appendix 19: Medically confirmed subacute thyroiditis reports.

Appendix 20: Guillain-Barré signal evaluation and support for Core Data Sheet changes.

Regional Appendix R1: Proposed product information.

Regional Appendix R3: Ongoing EU safety concerns.

The filename mentions “4”; the documents cover the PSUR 3 reporting period.

Not linked:

Appendix 11: Vaccination-error reports with fatal outcomes.

Appendix 12: Myocarditis case reports.

Appendix 13: Rhabdomyolysis cases.

Other regional appendices — not linked; listed as not required for EU submission:

R6: Individual case safety reports.

R7: US prescribing information.

R8: Combination-product five-day and malfunction reports.

Not produced:

Appendix 5: Source list — deemed unnecessary.

Appendix 10: Lot analysis — not applicable/no information.

Regional Appendix R2: Additional pharmacovigilance and risk minimisation — no proposals.

Regional Appendix R4: Post-authorisation study results — no information.

Regional Appendix R5: Risk minimisation effectiveness — not applicable.

PSUR 4 | 29 June–28 December 2022

AstraZeneca report + EMA/PRAC assessment

Appendices 1–2

Appendix 1: AstraZeneca Core Data Sheet.

Appendix 2: Clinical-trial serious adverse events and post-marketing adverse reaction tables.

Appendices 3, 4 and 6–9

Appendix 3: Validated safety signals.

Appendix 4: Post-authorisation safety studies.

Appendix 6: Post-marketing exposure.

Appendix 7: MedDRA search terms for adverse events of special interest and safety concerns.

Appendix 8: Observed versus expected analyses.

Appendix 9: Supporting information for those analyses.

Appendices 11–14, R1 and R3

Appendix 11: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis cases meeting Brighton Collaboration Level 1–3 criteria, through 28 December 2022.

Appendix 12: Search criteria for immunocompromised persons.

Appendix 13: Cumulative review of new daily persistent headache.

Appendix 14: Myositis cases through 28 December 2022.

Regional Appendix R1: Proposed product information.

Regional Appendix R3: Ongoing EU safety concerns.

Other regional appendices — not linked; listed as not required for EU submission:

R6: Individual case safety reports.

R7: US prescribing information.

R8: Combination-product five-day and malfunction reports.

Not produced:

Appendix 5: Source list — deemed unnecessary.

Appendix 10: Lot analysis — not applicable/no information.

Regional Appendix R2: Additional pharmacovigilance and risk minimisation — no proposals.

Regional Appendix R4: Post-authorisation study results — no information.

Regional Appendix R5: Risk minimisation effectiveness — not applicable.

PSUR 5 | 29 December 2022–28 December 2023

AstraZeneca report + EMA/PRAC assessment

No separate appendix downloads are currently linked here.

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