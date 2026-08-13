Some of these new disclosures related to the CTD of Comirnaty were officially released by the EMA to individual requesters, but not made publicly accessible by EMA despite its ‘exceptionally transparency measures’ comittment due to our pressure and ETI initiative. EMA tries to hide these documents from more than 2,100 EU citizens who requested them and whose rights are violated under EU transparency laws. We publish them here to ensure effective public access where transparency remains obstructed by EMA.

NEW DOCUMENTS

Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary

2.3.S Drug Substance

2.3.S.1 General Information

2.3.S.3 Characterisation

2.3.S.4 Control of Drug Substance

2.3.S.7 Stability

2.3.R Regional Information

Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary

Module 3.2 – Body of Quality Data

3.2.S Drug Substance

3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.3.1 Elucidation of Structure and Other Characteristics

3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures

Entire List of EMA Releases

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Module 2.3 – Quality Overall Summary

2.3.S Drug Substance

2.3.S.1 General Information

2.3.S.3 Characterisation

2.3.S.4 Control of Drug Substance

2.3.S.5 Reference Standards or Materials

2.3.S.6 Container Closure System

2.3.S.7 Stability

2.3.P Drug Product

2.3.R Regional Information

Module 2.4 Non-Clinical Overview

Module 2.6 Non-Clinical Summary

Module 3.2 – Body of Quality Data

3.2.S Drug Substance

3.2.S.2.2 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls

3.2.S.2.3 Control of Materials

3.2.S.2.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates

3.2.S.2.5 Process Validation and/or Evaluation

3.2.S.2.6 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.S.3 Characterisation

3.2.S.3.1 Elucidation of Structure and Other Characteristics

3.2.S.3.2 Impurities

3.2.S.4 Control of Drug Substance

3.2.S.4.1 Specification

3.2.S.4.2 Analytical Procedures

3.2.S.4.3 Validation of Analytical Procedures

3.2.S.4.4 Batch Analyses

3.2.S.4.5 Justification of Specification

3.2.S.5 Reference Standards or Materials

3.2.S.7 Stability

3.2.S.7.1 Stability Summary and Conclusions

3.2.S.7.2 Post-approval Stability Protocol and Stability Commitment

3.2.S.7.3 Stability Data

3.2.P Drug Product

3.2.P.2.3 Manufacturing Process Development

3.2.P.3.3 Description of Manufacturing Process and Process Controls

3.2.P.3.4 Controls of Critical Steps and Intermediates

3.2.P.6 Reference Standards or Materials

3.2.P.7 Container Closure System

3.2.P.8 Stability

3.2.A Appendices

3.2.A.1 Facilities and Equipment

3.2.A.2 Adventitious Agents Safety Evaluation

3.2.A.3 Excipients

Module 4.2 – Study Reports

4.2.3.2 Repeat-Dose Toxicity

4.2.3.5.1 Fertility and Early Embryonic Development

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