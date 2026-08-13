Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency

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GeoffPainPhD
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German Expert Group measured Endotoxin in Pfizer Lots using Mass Spectrometry.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/peak-assignment-in-mass-spectrometry

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