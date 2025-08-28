Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency

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Dr. Silvia Behrendt's avatar
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
6d

Danke, hoffentlich helfen uns die Daten weiter! Danke für die Info, das Dokument müsste jetzt verfügbar sein!

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PAM-Sequenz's avatar
PAM-Sequenz
7d

Haben Sie vielen Dank Frau Doktor für Ihre sehr wertvolle Arbeit!-)

Der folgende (2.) Link ist derzeit leider nicht zu erreichen:

spikevax-m32P81-Stabilitätszusammenfassung

http://pikevax-m32p81-stability-summary/

Bitte arbeiten Sie für uns alle weiter!

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