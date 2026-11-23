NEW — Six additional appendix PDFs from the second PSUR/PBRER
The following documents cover the 2nd PSUR of 1 July–31 December 2021 and add 1,473 pages to the archive:
Pages 6102–6373 — Appendix 11.21: AstraZeneca heterologous-vaccination case narratives, continued.
Pages 6374–6610 — Appendix 11.21: AstraZeneca case narratives, continued.
Pages 6611–6848 — Appendix 11.22: Heterologous-vaccination case narratives involving other marketing authorisation holders.
Pages 6849–7106 — Appendix 11.22: Other marketing authorisation holders, continued.
Pages 7107–7335 — Appendices 11.22–11.23: Other marketing authorisation holders, continued, followed by Janssen.
Pages 7336–7574 — Appendices 11.24–11.27: Rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis flares: case summaries and narratives.
Also added to this archive: EMA scientific conclusions for PSURs 1, 2 and 4; three standalone PRAC signal assessment reports; and the 2022 renewal assessment. Official EMA downloads have also been added alongside the existing copies of PSURs 4 and 5.
About this archive
This collection brings together Moderna’s periodic safety reports, PRAC assessments and supporting appendices, including documents disclosed following requests submitted since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative, comprising 130 European doctors, and related documents published by EMA.
Reading the entries: Each appendix belongs to the PSUR under which it appears. For the second PSUR, references such as 11.24 correspond to the report’s section 20.11.24. Download page ranges follow the disclosed document sequence; “PDF p.” means the page position within that individual file. Original report pagination may differ.
Document types: A company PSUR/PBRER is the manufacturer’s periodic report; a PRAC PSUR assessment report (AR) is the regulatory assessment. Scientific conclusions summarise a PSUSA procedure’s outcome. Signal assessment reports address particular safety issues.
7th PSUR — 18 December 2023–17 December 2024
PRAC assessment report + company PSUR — combined EMA PDF.
6th PSUR — 18 June–17 December 2023
PRAC assessment report + company PSUR — combined EMA PDF; procedure PSUSA/00010897/202312; AR EMA/PRAC/295778/2024.
5th PSUR — 18 December 2022–17 June 2023
PRAC assessment report + company PSUR — EMA · Existing OCR copy. Procedure PSUSA/00010897/202306; AR EMA/PRAC/588046/2023.
4th PSUR — 19 June–17 December 2022
PRAC assessment report + company PSUR — EMA · Existing OCR copy. Procedure PSUSA/00010897/202212; AR EMA/PRAC/294120/2023.
ADDED — Scientific conclusions and grounds for variation — PSUSA outcome; EMA/371629/2023.
Further appendices will be added.
3rd PSUR — 1 January–18 June 2022
Main documents
PRAC assessment report — procedure PSUSA/00010897/202206; EMA/PRAC/955966/2022; PRAC recommendation adopted 12 January 2023.
Appendices — in document-page order
Pages 566–914 — Appendices 1–3, 4.1 and 4.2a–e.
1: reference safety information; 2: serious adverse events from clinical trials; 3: post-marketing adverse-reaction tabulations; 4.1: safety-signal summary; 4.2a–e: signal evaluations for autoimmune hepatitis, giant cell arteritis, amenorrhoea, heavy menstrual bleeding and urticaria.
Pages 915–1268 — Appendices 4.2f–g, 5–10 and 11.1–11.4c.
4.2f–g: corneal graft rejection and IgA nephropathy; 5–7: safety-study listings and information sources; 8–10: regional appendices; 11.1–11.3: authorisation status, exposure and observed-versus-expected analyses; 11.4a–c: adolescent anaphylaxis and literature searches.
Pages 1269–1568 — Appendices 11.5a–b.
Myocarditis/pericarditis in patients under 40 after doses 2 and 3: 11.5a case listings; 11.5b narratives, beginning on PDF p. 23.
Pages 1569–1868 — Appendix 11.5b, continued, through Appendix 11.9d.
11.5: myocarditis/pericarditis, including patients under 18 and fatal reports; 11.6: pregnancy outcomes, congenital anomalies and literature; 11.7: serious lactation-related events in children under five; 11.8: literature on immunocompromised patients; 11.9a–d: heterologous vaccination, including fatal-case material. 11.5c begins on PDF p. 130.
Pages 1869–2268 — Appendices 11.9d–e.
Heterologous-vaccination fatal-case material, continued; 11.9e, serious case counts by manufacturer, begins on PDF p. 183.
Pages 2269–2734 — Appendix 11.9e, continued.
Heterologous-vaccination tabulations.
Pages 2735–3034 — Appendices 11.9e–f and 11.10.
11.9e: continued tabulations; 11.9f: immunocompromising comorbidities after doses 3 and 4; 11.10: fatal reports in frail patients.
Pages 3035–3417 — Appendix 11.10, continued, through Appendices 11.13a–b.
11.10: frail patients; 11.11: autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, fatal reports and potential flares; 11.12: new-onset myasthenia gravis and flares; 11.13a–b: autoimmune haemolytic anaemia listings and narratives.
Pages 3418–3764 — Appendices 11.13c–11.17b.
11.13c: autoimmune haemolytic anaemia literature; 11.14: acquired haemophilia; 11.15: thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome; 11.16: Guillain–Barré syndrome; 11.17a–b: acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) listings and narratives.
Pages 3765–4087 — Appendices 11.17c–f and 11.18a–d.
11.17c–f: ADEM, diagnostic-certainty and WHO-UMC causality assessments, and literature-search material; 11.18a–d: neuralgic amyotrophy.
Pages 4088–4371 — Appendices 11.19a–i and 11.20a–c.
11.19: multisystem inflammatory syndrome, including fatal, paediatric and adult reports and Brighton classifications; 11.20: chronic urticaria flares, case narratives and literature searches.
Pages 4372–4685 — Appendices 11.21–11.23c.
11.21: autoimmune hepatitis, including fatal-case assessments; 11.22: single-organ cutaneous vasculitis; 11.23a–c: polymyalgia rheumatica, including reassessment of cases discussed in the second PBRER.
Pages 4885–5085 — Appendix 11.24, excerpt.
Medication-error case listings. The linked file contains 201 pages, corresponding to document pages 4885–5085.
Pages 5472–5848 — Appendices 11.25–11.29b.
11.25: overdose; 11.26: off-label use; 11.27: interactions with other vaccines; 11.28: lack of efficacy/vaccine failure, including fatal reports; 11.29a–b: fatal reports in elderly patients.
Pages 5849–6053 — Appendices 11.29c–e, 11.30a–e and 12.
11.29: elderly patients, including fatal reports after boosters; 11.30: paediatric event counts and serious-case summaries; 12: literature-search strategies.
Further documents will be added.
2nd PSUR — 1 July–31 December 2021
Main documents and regulatory outcome
ADDED — Scientific conclusions and grounds for variation — procedure PSUSA/00010897/202112; EMA/708151/2022.
Full PRAC PSUR assessment report: forthcoming.
Appendices — reference information and signal evaluations
Pages 516–793 — Appendices 1–3, 4a and 4b1–3.
1: reference safety information; 2: serious adverse events from clinical trials; 3: post-marketing adverse-reaction tabulations; 4a: safety-signal summary; 4b1–3: dizziness, neuralgic amyotrophy and erythema multiforme.
Pages 794–1277 — Appendices 4b4–6.
4b4: glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome; 4b5: serious hypertension; 4b6: multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Appendices — myocarditis/pericarditis
Pages 1749–2248 — Appendices 11.5–11.7.
11.5: fatal-case narratives; 11.6: listings for patients under 40 after doses 2 and 3; 11.7: corresponding narratives, beginning on PDF p. 78.
Pages 2249–2724 — Appendix 11.7, continued.
Case narratives in patients under 40 after doses 2 and 3.
Pages 2725–3226 — Appendices 11.7–11.9.
11.7: narratives, continued through PDF p. 42; 11.8: Brighton/CDC/WHO assessment listings, from PDF p. 43; 11.9: corresponding narratives, from PDF p. 54.
Pages 3227–3682 — Appendices 11.10–11.11.
WHO-UMC causality assessments: 11.10 case listings; 11.11 narratives, from PDF p. 19.
Pages 3683–3931 — Appendices 11.11–11.13.
11.11: WHO-UMC narratives, continued; 11.12: CDC working-case-definition listings, from PDF p. 198; 11.13: corresponding narratives, from PDF p. 211.
Pages 3932–4181 — Appendix 11.13, continued.
CDC working-case-definition narratives.
Appendices — pregnancy and heterologous vaccination
Pages 4182–4446 — Appendices 11.13–11.16.
11.13: narratives, continued; 11.14: pregnancy case/event counts, PDF p. 229; 11.15: reporting-period pregnancy outcomes, PDF p. 262; 11.16: cumulative pregnancy outcomes, PDF p. 264.
Pages 4447–4645 — Appendices 11.17–11.20.
11.17: congenital anomalies, PDF p. 1; 11.18: heterologous-vaccination literature, PDF p. 12; 11.19: heterologous-vaccination fatal-case listings and narratives, PDF p. 28; 11.20: Pfizer heterologous-vaccination narratives, PDF p. 81.
Appendix 11.20, continued — Pfizer heterologous-vaccination case narratives:
Pages 4646–4891 · Pages 4892–5126 · Pages 5127–5370 · Pages 5371–5618.
NEW — Pages 6102–6373 — Appendix 11.21, continued.
AstraZeneca heterologous-vaccination case narratives — 272 pages.
NEW — Pages 6374–6610 — Appendix 11.21, continued.
AstraZeneca heterologous-vaccination case narratives — 237 pages.
NEW — Pages 6611–6848 — Appendix 11.22.
Cumulative heterologous-vaccination narratives involving other marketing authorisation holders (MAHs), beginning on PDF p. 1 — 238 pages.
NEW — Pages 6849–7106 — Appendix 11.22, continued.
Other MAHs: heterologous-vaccination case narratives — 258 pages.
NEW — Pages 7107–7335 — Appendices 11.22–11.23.
11.22: other MAHs, continued; 11.23: Janssen narratives, beginning on PDF p. 165, corresponding to document page 7271 — 229 pages.
Appendices — autoimmune disease flares
NEW — Pages 7336–7574 — Appendices 11.24–11.27 — 239 pages.
11.24: rheumatoid arthritis flare summaries, PDF p. 1; 11.25: rheumatoid arthritis flare narratives, PDF p. 13; 11.26: multiple sclerosis flare summaries, PDF p. 161; 11.27: multiple sclerosis flare narratives, PDF p. 175, continuing through the end of this file.
Further documents will be added.
1st PSUR — 18 December 2020–30 June 2021
ADDED — Scientific conclusions and grounds for variation — procedure PSUSA/00010897/202106; EMA/104540/2022.
Company PSUR/PBRER and full PRAC PSUR assessment report: forthcoming.
Additional EMA assessments — added to this archive
PRAC signal assessment reports
Myocarditis and pericarditis — 2 September 2021 — EMA/PRAC/326194/2021.
Myocarditis and pericarditis — 2 December 2021 — EMA/PRAC/759618/2021; further assessment of the signal.
Heavy menstrual bleeding — EMA/PRAC/897385/2022.
Related assessment
Renewal of the marketing authorisation — 2022 assessment report — EMA/850007/2022, procedure R/0074. Includes a summary of the outcomes of PSURs 1 and 2 on report page 12.
Using and citing the documents
Case listings and narratives contain reported events and assessments; inclusion alone does not establish causation. Cumulative listings may include cases predating the reporting interval. Redactions and searchability vary between files.
Please cite the PSUR number, appendix, document-page range and PDF page when sharing findings, so that other readers can locate and examine the same material. Independent analyses and corrections are welcome in the comments.
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Add this one for Covid vaccinations too: My understanding is that everyone rolled up their sleeves for a Covid vaccine, to stop them from getting Covid - but what they got injected with was 158,000 other diseases including the Simian Virus MS40 but I can't see the Covid one anywhere, which begs the question, what is being injected also, for Measles: All vaccines are BAD for all people all of the time - BionTech stole Moderna's Covid-19 patented formula 2013 according to a European Court to make the BionTech for Pfizer's one - I have a copy of the actual 2013 Covid patent if anyone wants to see it - OK - so The Lancet published in 2020 that Pfizer's vaccine was 0.84% effective in stopping Covid, which meant that Pfizer's vaccine was 99.16% more effective in giving you something else, but let's say 158,000 reasons why you need to read this PDF and this is only for Pfizer, don't know anything about Moderna, because they never said AND for the first 90 days from injection - don't know what new diseases occurred after that: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf Read from page 29 on - but you could say that if you volunteered for any Covid vaccines, "in my opinion", you signed your own MAID program too.
The Covid vaccines were never mRNA they were always ModRNA because they were patented - according to The US Supreme Court Law with World Wide Applications 2013 the same year that Moderna, with DARPA's help created Covid-19 and Moderna patented it.