NEW — Six additional appendix PDFs from the second PSUR/PBRER

The following documents cover the 2nd PSUR of 1 July–31 December 2021 and add 1,473 pages to the archive:

Also added to this archive: EMA scientific conclusions for PSURs 1, 2 and 4; three standalone PRAC signal assessment reports; and the 2022 renewal assessment. Official EMA downloads have also been added alongside the existing copies of PSURs 4 and 5.

About this archive

This collection brings together Moderna’s periodic safety reports, PRAC assessments and supporting appendices, including documents disclosed following requests submitted since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative, comprising 130 European doctors, and related documents published by EMA.

Reading the entries: Each appendix belongs to the PSUR under which it appears. For the second PSUR, references such as 11.24 correspond to the report’s section 20.11.24. Download page ranges follow the disclosed document sequence; “PDF p.” means the page position within that individual file. Original report pagination may differ.

Document types: A company PSUR/PBRER is the manufacturer’s periodic report; a PRAC PSUR assessment report (AR) is the regulatory assessment. Scientific conclusions summarise a PSUSA procedure’s outcome. Signal assessment reports address particular safety issues.

7th PSUR — 18 December 2023–17 December 2024

PRAC assessment report + company PSUR — combined EMA PDF.

6th PSUR — 18 June–17 December 2023

PRAC assessment report + company PSUR — combined EMA PDF; procedure PSUSA/00010897/202312; AR EMA/PRAC/295778/2024.

5th PSUR — 18 December 2022–17 June 2023

4th PSUR — 19 June–17 December 2022

Further appendices will be added.

3rd PSUR — 1 January–18 June 2022

Main documents

Appendices — in document-page order

Further documents will be added.

2nd PSUR — 1 July–31 December 2021

Main documents and regulatory outcome

Appendices — reference information and signal evaluations

Pages 516–793 — Appendices 1–3, 4a and 4b1–3.

1: reference safety information; 2: serious adverse events from clinical trials; 3: post-marketing adverse-reaction tabulations; 4a: safety-signal summary; 4b1–3: dizziness, neuralgic amyotrophy and erythema multiforme.

Pages 794–1277 — Appendices 4b4–6.

4b4: glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome; 4b5: serious hypertension; 4b6: multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Appendices — myocarditis/pericarditis

Pages 1749–2248 — Appendices 11.5–11.7.

11.5: fatal-case narratives; 11.6: listings for patients under 40 after doses 2 and 3; 11.7: corresponding narratives, beginning on PDF p. 78 .

Pages 2249–2724 — Appendix 11.7, continued.

Case narratives in patients under 40 after doses 2 and 3.

Pages 2725–3226 — Appendices 11.7–11.9.

11.7: narratives, continued through PDF p. 42; 11.8: Brighton/CDC/WHO assessment listings, from PDF p. 43 ; 11.9: corresponding narratives, from PDF p. 54 .

Pages 3227–3682 — Appendices 11.10–11.11.

WHO-UMC causality assessments: 11.10 case listings; 11.11 narratives, from PDF p. 19 .

Pages 3683–3931 — Appendices 11.11–11.13.

11.11: WHO-UMC narratives, continued; 11.12: CDC working-case-definition listings, from PDF p. 198 ; 11.13: corresponding narratives, from PDF p. 211 .

Pages 3932–4181 — Appendix 11.13, continued.

CDC working-case-definition narratives.

Appendices — pregnancy and heterologous vaccination

Appendices — autoimmune disease flares

NEW — Pages 7336–7574 — Appendices 11.24–11.27 — 239 pages.

11.24: rheumatoid arthritis flare summaries, PDF p. 1; 11.25: rheumatoid arthritis flare narratives, PDF p. 13; 11.26: multiple sclerosis flare summaries, PDF p. 161; 11.27: multiple sclerosis flare narratives, PDF p. 175, continuing through the end of this file.

Further documents will be added.

1st PSUR — 18 December 2020–30 June 2021

ADDED — Scientific conclusions and grounds for variation — procedure PSUSA/00010897/202106 ; EMA/104540/2022 .

Company PSUR/PBRER and full PRAC PSUR assessment report: forthcoming.

Additional EMA assessments — added to this archive

PRAC signal assessment reports

Related assessment

Renewal of the marketing authorisation — 2022 assessment report — EMA/850007/2022, procedure R/0074. Includes a summary of the outcomes of PSURs 1 and 2 on report page 12.

Using and citing the documents

Case listings and narratives contain reported events and assessments; inclusion alone does not establish causation. Cumulative listings may include cases predating the reporting interval. Redactions and searchability vary between files.

Please cite the PSUR number, appendix, document-page range and PDF page when sharing findings, so that other readers can locate and examine the same material. Independent analyses and corrections are welcome in the comments.

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