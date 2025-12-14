Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency

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April 2026

March 2026

Update March 26' Spikevax (Moderna) PSURs, including raw data sets
released on an ongoing basis by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
New Update March 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosure of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
  Dr. Silvia Behrendt
Update March 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
  Dr. Silvia Behrendt
Update March 26': Jcovden / Janssen PSUR Disclosure Archive
New EMA Releases about Safety Signals of PSUR#1
  Dr. Silvia Behrendt

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