Official Releases from the European Medicines Agency
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Update May 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
May 11
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
11
3
April 2026
Update April 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Apr 20
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
7
1
New Update April 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Apr 11
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
8
2
3
March 2026
Update March 26' Spikevax (Moderna) PSURs, including raw data sets
released on an ongoing basis by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
Mar 29
4
2
2
New Update March 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosure of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Mar 17
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
13
1
2
Update March 26' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Mar 12
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
11
2
5
Update March 26': Jcovden / Janssen PSUR Disclosure Archive
New EMA Releases about Safety Signals of PSUR#1
Mar 2
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
6
1
February 2026
Update Feb 26': Jcovden / Janssen PSUR Disclosure Archive
New EMA Releases about Safety Signals of PSUR#1
Feb 21
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
9
2
1
Update Feb 26' Spikevax (Moderna) PSURs, including raw data sets
released on an ongoing basis by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
Feb 3
10
1
January 2026
Update Jan 26' Spikevax (Moderna) PSURs, including raw data sets
released on an ongoing basis by the European Medicines Agency as requested since 2023 by the PSUR4doctors initiative comprising 130 European doctors
Jan 22
10
3
2
December 2025
Update Dec 25' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Dec 14, 2025
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
96
16
12
November 2025
Update Nov 25' CTD-Comirnaty: New Disclosures of EMA's Embarrasing Redacted Re-Releases
Overriding public interest requires full transparency — EMA should clarify how independent validation is to be achieved with these redacted re-releases
Nov 19, 2025
•
Dr. Silvia Behrendt
17
2
8
© 2026 Dr. Silvia Behrendt
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